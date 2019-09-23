SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The start of fall means prime time for pumpkin picking, a popular activity around New England.
The kids are out, the farm is open, and fall is here.
Local family and friends took full advantage of the beautiful day on Monday.
"It's beautiful. We're feeding some animals, which we love to come see because they're always so healthy and fed and amazing which is awesome," said Alexandria Gillespie.
While the orange pumpkins are the typical go-tos, some people we caught up with at McCray's Farm in South Hadley decided to switch things up this year.
"I love to look at nice things and I think white pumpkins make a good look. Adding them in with some mums and everything, I love what they offer," Gillespie added.
On this first day of fall, many come to check out these fresh pumpkins, but little do they know the preparation that goes into this season.
"In the fall we plant rye as a base for nutrition and then we spread manure in the field and then we kill them like crazy and in the spring, and then after that, when we seed them. We're also fertilizing while we're seeding and then after we see them we spray them for insects and weeds and then once they start to grow like five feet tall and then we backpack spray them," said Steve McCray with McCray's Farm.
McCray told Western Mass News in order for these pumpkins to grow throughout the year, they have to eliminate a key problem that can destroy them.
"The most important thing is keeping the weeds down because they'll just swallow the pumpkin plants. When we first started, we were terrible at it and the weeds would be just growing like crazy and then the pumpkins get squashed out, they don't get any energy," McCray explained.
However, with plentiful air to breathe and space to grow, McCray's pumpkin picking is in full force for the fall season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.