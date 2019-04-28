LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A shooting occurred inside a synagogue near San Diego on Sunday, the last day of a major Jewish holiday.
Rabbi Benjamin Weiner of the Jewish community of Amherst tells Western Mass News that at this point, these attacks are becoming far too normal.
"I think the most heartening thing in situations like this is to realize those that choose hated and violence are in the far minority, and in general we live in a social fabric with a lot of good faith, a lot of fellowship and lots of strong community feeling and it's our goal to continue to benefit from that and contribute to it," Rabbi Weiner explained.
He said because our society has become used to this happening, they're familiar with how to respond to them.
Rabbi High-Um Ksofski of Longmeadow said that that they're quickly learning that this can happen anywhere and that's why they make sure they're prepared.
But Rabbi Weiner said they refuse to give in to fear.
Will the local synagogues now be making any changes in their security as a result of this attack?
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
