SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Members of the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh were a celebrating a young life when, police say, a man walked into their synagogue and opened fire, killing eleven innocent people and wounding multiple police officers.
Here in western Mass, local rabbis are speaking out following the shooting, offering their support to the entire Pittsburgh community and calling this an act of terror.
The flag of Israel flew at half-staff alongside the American flag at the Jewish Community Center to honor and remember the eleven lives lost in the mass shooting in Pittsburgh.
"Jews everywhere mourn, and," Rabbi Noah Master tells us. "Are deeply saddened by the death of the eleven Jews. They just went to pray on Sabbath, seeking peace on our Sabbath, and on our Shabbat. They were just there to pray and were gunned down by a vile, hateful person."
Rabbis here in western Mass are thanking local law enforcement agencies for stepping up after the tragedy in Pittsburgh.
They are also teaching their young students that these things, unfortunately, happen, but they are showing them how to cope with them correctly.
"Our response isn't to react," said Rabbi Noah Kaosofsky. "Our response is to promote goodness, and to do actual good things in the world."
Rabbi Kaosofsky tells Western Mass News although the act of evil took many, innocent lives, this is a time when we all must unite as one.
"How our country could allow this," continued Rabbi Kaosofsky. "It amazes me how these things happen. I don't understand what's going through people's minds, but from the other side, it's really important to do goodness, [and] to do good together."
Local police are continuing to patrol and monitor temples in western Mass in light of Saturday's tragedy.
