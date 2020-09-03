SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Following an executive order by President Trump, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is moving to temporarily halt evictions for some Americans through the end of the year.
“I am not evicting nobody. You know why? Because I have been there...I know the feeling,” said property owner Sellou Coly.
The CDC is moving to temporarily halt evictions for renters in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help Americans who may be struggling to pay the bills.
Under the order, Americans who earn less than $99,000 a year will qualify.
Kevin Sears, a broker for Sears Real Estate told Western Mass News that this new moratorium, which runs through December 31, will help many struggling Americans who have faced financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This gives them security in their housing and at least they know they will be able to stay in place and not have to worry about moving out,” Sears said.
While this moratorium provides renters with much relief, there is also some cons for both renters and property owners.
“There are very few resources for property owners who still need to pay their mortgages, their property taxes, their insurance, water and sewer bills, and trash fees,” Sears added.
This is true for Coly, who has been a local property owner for over 14 years.
“I had to save more money in order to be able, in a couple of months, be able to pay my electricity bill and all, then there's work to be done around the homes,” Coly added.
Americans who benefit from this assistance program are still obligated to pay accrued rent payments. This is something Sears said could have a lasting impact on the lives of many Americans.
“The reality is this: if they don't have the money to pay today, when we go asking them tomorrow, they are not going to have it,” Sears said.
Sears said there is an imbalance in this new order and if property owners cannot pay all their bills, there could be some foreclosures down the road. He added a long-term solution is needed for both parties.
“We are asking the government to look at what they can do to help everyone that is affected by the crisis,” Sears noted.
