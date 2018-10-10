SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Here in Massachusetts, the American Red Cross is preparing to help as the historic storm, Hurricane Michael, plows ahead.
This hurricane has the potential for widespread devastation.
Many were called to evacuate, and thousands more are hunkering down as Michael tears through the Florida Panhandle.
Now, the American Red Cross is asking for your help.
"We have deployed people down to the affected are," Jen Garruti of the American Red Cross tells us. "So that they are ready to respond when it becomes safe."
Natural forces bring violent wind and rain up the southeastern United State.
In the days leading up to Hurricane Michael making landfall, the American Red Cross has been preparing.
"The Red Cross is very happy to be involved with a lot of partnering and emergency organizations in the area for the major disasters that occurred," stated Jen.
Between responding to the widespread fires in the Merrimack Valley and Hurricane Florence, the American Red Cross has always been at the ready.
Now, with another powerful storm with deadly potential, organizers tell Western Mass News they need your help.
"We're stretched, but," continued Jen. "We're trained to be stretched."
They don't just need help now.
There is expected to be extensive damage, and they will surely need volunteers in the weeks and months to come.
"Financially," said Jen. "We can always use contributors, because moving people takes money and supporting people takes money. That's a big need. It's great, because they want to do something. Even if it's not deploying for this particular storm, it could be the next storm."
If you want to help, there are a number of ways you can make a difference.
You can start by calling the Red Cross at 1-800-Red Cross or texting the words 'Red Cross' to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
