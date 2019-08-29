SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Ahead of Hurricane Dorian, the Red Cross of Western Mass is deploying volunteers to help.
They will be flying out tomorrow.
The Red Cross of Western Mass has two disaster relief volunteers heading to Florida.
They are hoping to help as many people as possible.
While Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall in parts of Florida over Labor day weekend, here in western Mass, the Red Cross is getting ready to step in to help.
"What they will be doing is they are pre-deployed. They are going to arrive ahead of the storm, so that, after the storm passes, they are on the ground ready to do their jobs," Mary Nathan, Disaster Program Manager for the Red Cross of Western Mass, tells us.
Nathan says two volunteers will be heading to the possible disaster zone, even while knowing there could they could face obstacles.
"The challenges could be that they could be running into no electricity and maybe they are running into crowded shelters. People who are just coming in off the street into the shelters," says Nathan.
Western Mass News spoke with Julie Kraus, one of the two disaster volunteers.
She says being a volunteer is close to her heart.
"It's something I have always wanted to do. When I was a young teenager, we were cleaning out my grandmother's apartment and I found her Red Cross pins, and I just kind of kept them and forever I kept saying someday, and, now that my kids are all grown up and on their own, someday has arrived," said volunteer Julie Kraus.
She will be making sure people in Florida have something to eat.
"A lot of people, a lot of volunteers, and everybody getting ready to go wherever they need us. Some will be going to shelters. Lot of people will be supplying us logistics and things," says Kraus.
As for the other volunteers..
"The other one that is going out is a shelter supervisor, so the shelters will be open ahead of the storm for anyone that is afraid to weather the storm. That is not wise, so she will be running that as a supervisor," continued Nathan.
The Red Cross of Western Mass says more people could be sent down. depending on the storm.
Either way, they are overjoyed to help.
"It is a good feeling to know that you are someone that can go to an affected area and actually be some of the solution to the problems that people are having. It makes us so proud of them to from western mass that we send people that are actually making a difference," added Nathan.
The Red Cross says everyone on their team goes through extensive training.
They are always looking for volunteers.
