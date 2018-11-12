SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The American Red Cross in western Massachusetts is helping out with the fires in California.
Two disaster workers have left to help those impacted and bring resources to the affected areas.
The Red Cross also asking for your help too.
Thousands of miles away, the Red Cross in western Massachusetts is keeping a close watch on the situation in California.
"With this situation, this was a no notice event. With hurricanes, people generally have a few days’ notice and evacuate and take care of what they need to do," said diaster program manager Mary Nathan.
Nathan said that two disaster relief workers have already left and are headed right into the disaster zone.
"One of them is from Holyoke and she's gone out to do government operations. What she'll do is she'll represent the Red Cross with all of our government partners as decisions are made as to what to do next to get people back to recovery," Nathan noted.
Nathan told Western Mass News that all of the Red Cross volunteers have disaster training and need to be ready ASAP.
"When things get very bad, they've got a role they have to play and they make themselves available and when something large like out in California, we got a call that this person from Holyoke was available in the category that they needed," Nathan explained.
The Red Cross said, in the case of the California wildfires, financial donations are what are needed most.
"We're sheltering people, that's job one. People need a place to evacuate somewhere safe that they can sleep and get a meal, so the first dollars generally go towards that. Rather than giving donations of water or food or clothing or anything like that that we have to process, it's much better to help with a financial donation," Nathan said.
If you'd like to help, you can CLICK HERE for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.