SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--An officer-involved shooting outside of the MGM Casino, happened just after midnight Thursday morning. One officer is recovering from his injuries and the suspect is in the hospital with serious injuries.
This marks the second officer involved shooting this month in the city of Springfield. One local religious leader is calling for the community to come together to help stop all kinds of violence in the city.
“Any type of incidents like that that happen in our city it’s always sad,” said Sister Melinda Pellerin of the Sisters of Saint Joseph.
A second officer-involved shooting just this month in the city of Springfield is now under investigation.
Just after midnight, the State Police gaming enforcement unit, a unit of both state police troopers and Springfield Police Officers, were called to state street near MGM Casino, looking for a man who was denied entry to the casino after security said they found shell casings in his backpack.
State Police said they found the 24- year-old Springfield man who then shot a flare gun, hitting a Springfield Police Officer in the hand.
Troopers said the suspect ran into the parking garage of MGM firing more shots from his flare gun. He was shot by at least one officer.
“It’s just very disconcerting in the city once again there’s another incident with the police hopefully with the body cam we’ll find out what really happened,” said Sister Pellerin.
The shooting happened just weeks after the officer-involved shooting death of Orlando Taylor III. Sister Melinda Pellerin, who helped organize Taylor’s vigil, told Western Mass News people were quick to misinterpret their prayers.
“It’s not to say we didn’t support the Police Department, but we were supporting Orlando Taylor’s family at that point and praying for everyone including the injured police officer and the city as a whole,” explained Sister Pellerin.
She said she hopes all kinds of violence in the city begins to stop in order to make the city safer as a whole.
“Somehow, the city has to start talking about coming together as a community and working together on these incidents that keep happening,” said Sister Pellerin.
The names of both the injured officer and the suspect have not yet been released.
