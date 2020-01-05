SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As we continue to follow the latest developments in Iran, religious leaders said everyone needs to come together during these times.
Western Mass News has more after speaking with the bishop of the Diocese of Springfield, Bishop Mitchell Rozanski.
"In this season of peace, for Christians, for Jews, for Muslims, we pray for all people of any faith and of no faith to have peace in their lives," Bishop Rozanski explained.
Bishop Rozanski said prayer brings us together, no matter your race, ethnicity, religion, or background and now more than ever, the world needs our prayers.
"As we pray each day we include our world leaders because of the great responsibilities that are placed upon them and us ask God to guide them as they make their decisions so that the decisions they make will be for the good of all, not just for one people, not just for one country, but really for all of the world because we're so interconnected, especially in these days, that we know how much we affect one another. A decision in one part of the world can have significant meaning even on the opposite of the world as we see each day. So we need to pray for that leave and guidance our world leaders needs," Bishop Rozanski explained.
After a deadly airstrike killed Iran's top military general, thousands of U.S. troops are headed to the Middle East.
Bishop Rozanski said it's important to pray for their protection as they fight to protect us and our country.
"We always pray and keep in mind those who serve our country, especially when they go to foreign lands and especially when they go to places where they are in danger. We need to keep them in our prayers and our thoughts and their families also who are worried about them and concerned for them. So as our troops go over to Iraq and the middle east, to other troubled parts of the world, we keep them in our thoughts, our prayers and ask God to protect them in their mission," Bishop Rozanski said.
