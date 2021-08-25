SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We continue to follow developing news after the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield was forced to close Wednesday afternoon due to mold concerns in the building.
But as Western Mass News has reported in the past, this isn’t the first time concerns about environmental safety and ventilation in the building have been reported.
We hear from one man who has personal ties to these ongoing concerns.
Second Hampden District Representative Brian Ashe said he believes this court should have been closed a long time ago.
“It’s too bad something didn’t happen years ago, to really get ahead of this,” Ashe said.
From courtrooms to holding cells, it appears mold is growing in the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield. These pictures were obtained by Western Mass News.
On Wednesday Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni evacuated his staff, prompting the entire courthouse to close.
Ashe said he applauds Gulluni, as these ventilation and air quality conditions have been concerns of staff inside the courthouse for decades.
“The bad air in there isn’t just going to go away in the old building like that, an old giant concrete building. I can’t even imagine how you would eradicate black mold from inside the walls,” Ashe explained.
Ashe has a personal tie to the courthouse; it was where his father worked as a Register of Deeds for over 30 years.
His father passed away from brain cancer just a few months after his diagnosis, while still working inside the building.
“Maybe it’s just bad luck, but it just seems like too much of a coincidence that all in the same side of the building that several people have become ill, and I know several people have become ill,” Ashe said.
Ashe tells Western Mass News he hopes this week’s closure will prompt permanent change.
“But to see a new building or a new courthouse that people can go into and have the presence of mind that you know I can go in here, I can breathe, I can feel safe. I don’t have to worry about black mold or other toxins, or anything else that might be in there,” Ashe said.
While his father’s cancer can’t be exactly traced back to the courthouse conditions, seeing changes like this one does help bring closure to him and his family.
You shouldn’t have to worry about going to work and worry about breathing in toxins or breathing in something that could contribute, negatively contribute towards your health,” Ashe added.
There is no word on whether the courthouse will remain closed Thursday, but the Registry of Deeds has been moved to a satellite office in the Westfield City Hall.
