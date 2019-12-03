AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This second punch of snow made it tough for many morning commuters.
The roadways weren't the only thing the flakes clogged up.
Many firing up their snowblowers for the first time found themselves trading them in for shovels today, but not by choice.
Snowblower repair shops are swamped, thanks to the last 24 hours or so.
According to business owner, Marty Jagodowski from Taplin Yard, Pump & Power in Agawam, turns out at least 80% of blowers coming in and there have been a lot since early this morning have the same issue And if you don't store yours correctly for the next storm, you could be out of luck as well.
Snowblowers keep coming in at Taplin, Yard, Pump, and Power in Agawam.
The backroom is packed with repairs.
"The last 48 hours has been insanity. Can't keep up, can't keep up with sales, parts, service, its just nuts," Jagodowski explained.
This is not exactly how Chris Gibson of West Springfield planned to spend his morning...
"I woke up to a lot of snow as everyone else did and when I went out to snowplow, the snowblower itself said I'm not working today and the belt kept popping up so I broke out the shovel because the snowblower wasn't working!" Gibson said.
Jagodowski told Western Mass News, for his industry, this is the most wonderful time of the year...
"You wish for this if you're in this business, to have a snowstorm right after Thanksgiving and before Christmas, this is what you hope for but this is like times 10," Jagodowski explained.
Turns out, the majority of problems coming in now started in the summer.
"80% of the repairs are because of the ethanol in the fuel. Customers put their snowblower away for the summer, they leave the fuel in the snowblower. If you leave the gas in the carburetor, the ethanol that's in the fuel attacks the carburetor, when it attacks the carburetor it gums it up," Jagodowski noted.
And in turn, won't start. Out of the whole machine, this little piece is the culprit.
Taplin technician, Sam Boardway said these little "jets" inside the carburetor are what fires up the blower.
When they are clogged, the only solution...
"I'm going to disassemble it, I'm going to put it in the ultrasonic cleaner over there for about a half-hour," Broadway explained.
Cleaning the jets and the carburetor.
"Then we turn on the cooker...Add 150 degrees," Broadway said.
Taplin puts this sticker on every piece of equipment they sell and repair as a reminder to do one thing after each and every snowstorm...
"Turn your gas off when you're done using it for the event and let it run itself off," Jagodowski explained.
To keep your blower blowing throughout the season.
Technicians said to make sure to use a fuel stabilizer every single time you fill up your snowblower.
The cost to clean the carburetor and the jets inside: an average of $85 to $200 and up.
