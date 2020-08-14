WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thursday was the deadline for school districts to submit their final fall reopening plans to the state, choosing either full in-person, fully remote or a hybrid of the two.
But in one western Mass. town, there is some backlash over the decision to start classes under a remote learning model.
The West Springfield Republican Town Committee said children need to be back in school, and keeping them home isn't what's best for their education.
"We would certainly hope based on this data if you’re in a green or white community, I can’t imagine a good reason not to go back whether it’s full-time or some sort of hybrid," said Governor Charlie Baker.
On Tuesday, the governor addressed his expectations on how schools across the state should reopen in the fall.
This comes as the state released a new tracking model for COVID-19 hot-spots, correlating each town and city with a color:
- Red communities are deemed at high risk and should do remote learning.
- Yellow communities should be remote or hybrid.
- Green and white communities, the lowest risk level, should be fully in-person or hybrid.
"I stand behind my superintendent and the school committee vote," said West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt.
But West Springfield, a low-risk community, has voted unanimously to start the school year fully remote with a phased-in plan for a full reopening when they believe it is safe.
"We’re going to start slow and get to a full reopening instead of jumping all around and having to go back to a remote after a hybrid or full reopening opening, and we don’t want anyone to get sick," Reichelt said.
The decision is sparking controversy the West Springfield Republican Town Committee told Western Mass News in a statement that teaching children in a classroom environment is an essential service and it's time to get kids back in school, saying quote:
"This is another example of politicians not making the tough decision for fear of criticism. They are putting themselves before what is best for the children.”
Reichelt told Western Mass News their remote learning plan is top-notch.
"We are going to educate our children, that is our priority, but we are working with safety at the forefront and making sure that our students and our teachers and their families are all safe," Reichelt noted.
The town republicans statement reiterates that West Springfield is a low-risk town for COVID-19 and highlights the governor’s remarks on schools with this type of data returning to the classroom in some form.
But Reichelt also said they are making decisions with the students in mind.
"We don’t want this to be a Petri dish that we figure out as we go along. We’re seeing all these kids testing positive and different places where schools are reopening," he said. "So we want to take the best method and phase it in as we move forward and do what’s best for us students as they have as little disruption as possible."
The town's officials are scheduled to reevaluate their learning plan at the end of October.
