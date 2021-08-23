HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--In the summer morning heat, eight kittens were left to fend for themselves in Holyoke. That's according to halfway home cat rescue president Robin Fiskaa.
"Three weeks old, the ones that we have, and there were four of them...The other ones were maybe four weeks old and again not old enough to be away from mom," said Fiskaa.
Fiskaa said the kittens were found abandoned in a dumpster on Saturday just before the storm. And she said they were also covered in fleas.
"One kitten was near the tote in a plastic bag, the other kittens were in the tote," said Fiskaa.
The halfway home cat rescue is caring for the younger kittens. The other kittens were taken to another local shelter. But Fiskaa said she shudders to think about what could've happened if they weren't discovered in time.
"If no one had found them or the trash collectors came and they didn’t look and they just tossed it in the dumpster and into the truck they would’ve been killed," said Fiskaa.
Fortunately, she said the kittens are doing well. They'll go up for adoption when they're a few weeks older and so far, Fiskaa said there's a lot of interest in the treasure.
"I’ve received about 25 DM's alone," said Fiskaa.
...someone else just threw away.
"It’s frustrating and disgusting to think that a human being would resort to dumping them in a dumpster as opposed to just calling a shelter or a rescue group or finding help for them instead of literally discarding them like they're trash," said Fiskaa.
