SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday evening, we exclusively told you about Joshua Morin’s recovery.
He’s the Dalton man who survived the crash in New Hampshire this Summer that killed seven members of the Marine Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
As he continues to recover, the community continues to support him months after the crash.
Morin is a Jarhead whose mission is to always give back to people.
He tells us he feels uncomfortable being the person now asking for help, but his friends and family aren’t letting that stop them from helping as he recovers.
Dean Fay is the founder of Central City boxing in Springfield, a gym that was brought to fruition thanks to his best friend, Joshua Morin.
“Just like he was there for us when we were fighting for these programs and get these kids off the street, we’re going to be there for him and make sure we’re going to support him every step of the way," Fay tells us.
The two grew up together, so he tells Western Mass News that after the crash, his immediate reaction was trying to figure out a way to help.
“He’s in the same position a lot of us are in. We’re one paycheck away from losing everything. To have a mortgage and car payments and electric bills and gas bills, and to be hit with something like this, I don’t wish something like this on my worst enemy, ever," stated Fay.
That’s why a fundraiser is being held for Morin this Sunday in Pittsfield.
Knowing that Pittsfield may be a far drive for many in western Mass, Fay is offering the opportunity for anyone wanting to help to drop off donations at the Central City Boxing Gym on Tyler Street in Springfield.
For those who don’t want to provide monetary donations, he said anyone is welcome to also drop off a gift basket, which can be used as a raffle prize.
“They told me he’s probably going to lose his leg and it’s still there. He's twenty-something surgeries into it. Josh is a nurse by trade. He’s in the market of helping people and now Josh is put in a position that he needs our help," added Fay.
Fay says he’s accepting donations anytime after 3:30 at the gym, which is located at 22 Tyler Street.
The benefit for Joshua and Jay Morin is this Sunday, November 3 from 12 to 7 p.m. at the Polish Falcons Nest on Belair Avenue in Pittsfield.
