SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News is getting answers on how local residents and hardware stores are preparing for tropical storm Henri.
The residents we spoke to are most concerned over losing power, so they were out this morning to make sure they have all the right items.
"We have hurricane lamps, batteries and flashlights and radio and we will just get through it," said Roger Racette of East Longmeadow.
Western Mass. residents are stocking up on household essentials, bracing for tropical storm Henri.
"And hopefully, we don't lose our electricity," said Racette.
David Dionne, the assistant manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow told Western Mass News customers have been coming through the door all week, preparing for high floodwaters.
"You will want to have a sump pump or a wet-dry hvac on hand to definitely make sure there is no water in the basement," said Dionne.
If the power goes out, he said some of the most important items to keep at hand include batteries, flashlights and coolers.
"Because if the fridge is full of food, and the power goes out sometimes it's out as much as two or three days that's not going to be pleasant," said Roger Racette of East Longmeadow.
Once the heavy rain and wind pass, Dionne said residents should prepare for clean-up efforts.
"There could be some fallen trees and branches, you may want to have a chainsaw on hand as well," said Racette.
