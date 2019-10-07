HARTFORD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Seven people continue to recover after last week's B-17 plane crash at Bradley International Airport that killed seven others.
Western Mass News was at the Westfield Barnes Regional Airport as they welcome a B-17 for an event this weekend.
We got a closer look at how those locally who survived the flight are recovering.
Andy Barrett from South Hadley and Thomas and Linda Schmidt from Feeding Hills were on board the B-17, just like the one that crashed at Bradley International Airport last week.
The three are among seven survivors, but still, have a long road of recovery ahead of them.
Agawam Mayor William Sapelli said the news of Wednesday's deadly B-17 plane crash is heartbreaking.
But hearing about Thomas and Linda Schmidt, two longtime members of his community were on board and survived, is a miracle.
"A couple from Feeding Hills who have three grown children. It was very concerning to hear the severity of their injuries. We wish them the best and speedy recovery and I know the family at this time is spending a lot of time with their parents," Mayor Sapelli said.
On-board with the Schmidts' was Andy Barrett from South Hadley.
Andy posted this photo of the World War II era plane Thursday morning.
He said he wanted everyone to know he is pretty banged up, but alive and well.
Western Mass News has found a GoFundMe page for Andy that has raised thousands of dollars.
His wife posted an update on Saturday saying each day Andy can see out of his eye a bit more, and his aches and pains are becoming less.
"Andy was able to walk away from this horrific accident with injuries, but ultimately with his life, a few were not so lucky. And I ask that you please keep those individuals' families in your thoughts. I cannot begin to imagine what they're feeling," Andy's wife said.
Of the seven killed in Wednesday's crash, James Roberts from Ludlow and David Broderick from West Springfield.
The B-17 in Wednesday's crash was owned by the Collings' Foundation.
This one at Westfield Barnes Regional Airport is owned by the Experimental Aviation Association.
They have been conducting extensive safety checks and after a break from rides this past weekend, they plan to take people up this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.