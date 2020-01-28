SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are learning more tonight about the people on board the helicopter Sunday that crashed in Calabasas, California. killing everyone, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.
Western Mass News crew was in Springfield where people continued to pay their respects to the victims and their families at the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Nine lives were taken way too soon and now multiple families are left without their husband, wife, children or siblings.
Payton Chester and her mom Sarah, Christina Mauser, Pilot Ara Zobayan, John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa were all on board the helicopter with Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna this past Sunday when it crashed in Calabasas.
Victim Christina Mauser's brother-in-law, Gabe Mauser explained on Tuesday what it is like after the crash.
"It’s a lot to comprehend and it’s not just a superstar. Kobe was a superstar, but there are so many lives affected by this," Gabe said.
Christina Mauser was an assistant coach for Gianna Bryant's basketball team.
Her brother-in-law said she leaves behind a husband and three young children.
"It’s huge. You got so many families that are affected. My brother loses his wife. My niece and nephew lost their mom, but there are other families that lost their wife and their child. Kids lost their mom and dad and sibling. This is big," Gabe explained.
Closer to home, many are grieving, including Pastor Douglas Scalise & Chuck Sturtevant from the Cape, where John Altobelli was the head coach for the Brewster Whitecaps from 2012-2014.
His surviving son, J.J. also played for the team.
"You could just see the joy he had as a dad and being able to share that time with his son that summer," Pastor Scalise said.
"John stood out like a million dollar bill. You could see he was a true baseball person and his biggest concern was the development of the ballplayers," Sturtevant explained.
Fans, including Springfield resident Karl Melendez, are still stopping by the Hall of Fame on Tuesday with flowers in hand and condolences to the families of everyone involved.
"There was a family, a coach, his wife, and the daughter and then there was a teacher, a coach, and the pilot. We can't forget about him. It was a tragedy of his wife... I mean how do you go through that? The stuff he went through. Imagine being there with him. As a father, I don’t know," Melendez said.
A GoFundMe page has also been started for the Altobelli family and has raised more than $117,000 in just over 24 hours, you can click here to donate.
