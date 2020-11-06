EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New state COVID-19 restrictions are now in effect, and at 9:30 p.m. Friday, restaurants and other entertainment-type businesses must close.
At Villa Napoletana dine-in, customers will have to end their meals early. The manager, Karyn Wesch, told Western Mass News most of their traffic usually picks around 7:30 p.m.
Wesch said they try to go above and beyond when it comes to complying with CDC regulations. They have plexiglass all over the restaurant. But that late-night foot traffic after 9:30 p.m., something they heavily rely on to make money, is a thing of the past for now.
“I feel like, you know, the governor is doing whatever he has to do to keep everyone safe. But on the same pan, I think that they’re not taking into consideration how much it’s hurting businesses," she explained. "Shutting us down at 9:30 puts a big cut in our business.”
Now Villa Napoletana and other restaurants can offer take-out after 9:30 p.m., but alcohol to-go isn't included per Governor Charlie Baker's order.
