AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Father's Day is normally a busy day for most restaurants, but this year - due to COVID-19 restrictions - restaurants are limited to only outdoor seating.
Western Mass News spoke with Mark Tansey, the owner of Partner's Restaurant in Agawam who told us they're doing what they can to keep customers happy and healthy.
"Traditionally, Father's Day for us is our busiest day of the year. It's not going to be like that this year because we don't have the seating, but we still have to give the guests quality food and quality service," he said. "We all want to do it safely. We're going by the guidelines that the government gives to us
Tansey also said the restaurant may hold off on reopening indoor dining for a few weeks, even though Governor Charlie Baker has given the green light for indoor service to reopen tomorrow.
This is due to the great turnout for outdoor dining at the restaurant.
