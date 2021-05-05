Western Mass News stopped by Frontera Grill in Chicopee to see how this year's celebration stacks up compared to last year when they could only do takeout orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Wednesday was Cinco De Mayo, A day that marks the Mexican Army's victory over the French in 1862.

Western Mass News stopped by Frontera Grill in Chicopee to see how this year's celebration stacks up compared to last year when they could only do takeout orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year the restaurant was ready to celebrate!

We spoke with the owner of Frontera Grill, Federico Mendiola, on how he created a safe space for customers to enjoy.

“We wanted to make sure every table was separated a protected so that way our customers feel protected

And we've tried to do that since day one,” Mendiola said.

Mendiola said the people dining at his restaurant Wednesday have been enjoying themselves, but also being respectful of the COVID-19 guidelines the restaurant continues to follow.

