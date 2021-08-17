SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local restaurant owners are offering big sign-on bonuses to fill openings right now, but they can’t seem to retain new hires. That's why one local restaurant group is gearing up for two job fairs on Wednesday.
Restaurant owners are trying to recruit like crazy. They may even be lucky enough to get someone to show up for the first day of work, but retention is an issue.
"We were hoping for about 40 hires; we hired 9. Of those 9, we have 4 or 5 left over," Log Cabin and Delaney House Owner Peter Rosskothen said.
Rosskothen explained the outcome of his last hiring event about two weeks ago. Now he is in need of banquet servers hoping to hire some on Wednesday. This time offering $1,000 bonuses.
"Some people just don't show up. They go through one day of training, they figure out it's not for them, which is okay, so they just leave. Some people accept the job and never show up on day one," Rosskothen said.
He's decided to stagger the extra $1,000 payout for those accepting jobs at the Log Cabin and Delaney House in Holyoke.
"The $1,000 incentive has to pieces to it. You get a piece of it after you get your first paycheck with us, technically you have to work with us for about two weeks, and then you get the rest of it if you're still with us by December," Rosskothen explained.
Over at Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill in Springfield, owner Nadim Kashouh is having similar issues finding staff. He is offering $500 for servers, $1,000 for line cooks. But no one is showing up for interviews.
“This is how tight the market is right now. so we never have done this one in the past,” Kashouh said.
This is a problem for the whole restaurant industry, fighting to stay alive in the pandemic. That's why one local restaurant group is hosting job fairs on Wednesday in Springfield and Amherst, hoping to fill about 150 positions.
"We are definitely short staff in some spots. We’re definitely working with the best in trying to add to the team for sure in each restaurant,” Bean Group Culinary Vice President Bryan Graham said. “The difficulty is just the demand of the restaurant business, unfortunately. A lot of people have this vision of being really hard and taxing, nights, weekends, and holidays.”
Now the Bean Restaurant Group will have a job fair at Student Prince in Springfield Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Then over at the Boathouse in South Hadley from noon until 4 p.m.
Graham adds they’re offering flexibility for a work-life balance with 150 openings both part-time and full-time positions.
Anyone who cannot attend either job fair can contact Bryan@beanrg.com or Zach@beanrg.com.
