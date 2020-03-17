WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is the first day of Governor Baker's three-week ban on all restaurants or bars serving customers in their dining rooms, as the community works to minimize the spread of coronavirus.
And while this change is sure to have a huge impact on the food service business, a local restaurant isn't letting it slow them down.
Western Mass News spoke to a local business that's currently switching their business model to better accommodate take out and delivery.
Co-owner of Cima's Restaurant and Chop House in Wilbraham, Mindy Sullivan told Western Mass News that they are ready to take your order and that their kitchen is stocked with food, and take out containers as the governors three-week ban on dining at restaurants begins.
"We didn’t see this coming but you know we just have to do our best practices and figure it out as we go," Sullivan said.
Sullivan told us that although they've offered take out since they opened in 2016, its never been a major aspect to their business.
"More dine in. We expect that’s gonna change in the next few days," Sullivan noted.
That's why they've made a major change to accommodate the increased demand for taking out and delivery.
"This is uncharted territory and we want to make it work for everybody. Some of our employees have stepped up… some of them are home from school obviously have driver licenses and we’ve already reached out to our insurance company to make sure we have the proper coverage… but we have employees that are willing to come and deliver so they’re on standby," Sullivan explained.
Additionally, they've adjusted prices and are offering more family-friendly options.
"We’ve selected some entrées and drop some prices. If someone was to say they would like chicken parm for four...we can certainly do a pan with pasta and all that and I think that would be it more of a typical family setting," Sullivan explained.
And through it all...they are hopeful these seats will soon be filled again.
"I hope this will pass and will return to a sense of normalcy in the not too distant future," Sullivan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.