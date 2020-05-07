SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- 33 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some economists warn that more than 40 percent of job losses could be permanent.
A business owner in Springfield told Western Mass News that out of 32 employees - he had to lay off 26 when the pandemic first began.
"We are definitely down 50% as far as the numbers," said Nadim's Mediterranean Grill owner Nadim Kashouh.
The COVID-19 pandemic is leaving many people wondering how many businesses are going to have to close their doors for good once the state re-opens - and how many furloughed employees won't be hired back.
"It’s likely the number of places will have to have fewer people,"
said Western New England University economics associate professor Doctor Karl Petrick.
While over 33 million Americans have filed for unemployment nationwide since the pandemic broke out - nearly 780,000 Massachusetts residents have filed claims, and now many economists are warning more than 40 percent of job losses could become permanent.
And some say small businesses have been struggling the most.
"They’re going to be the ones the most in need of re-opening and probably the ones most affected," Petrick said.
The doors are still open for takeout over at Nadim's Downtown Mediterranean Grill in Springfield - but out of 32 employees - 26 were laid off when the COVID-19 restrictions were first set in place.
"I don’t think we’ll be able to hire all of them back I’d say probably would be able to end up with 75 percent of the workforce back to work," Kashouh explained.
The pandemic hit small restaurants hard right off the bat, but Kashouh told Western Mass News he was able to bring some employees back after take out orders began to increase.
"We brought three back two weeks ago [and] then we brought two more people back and we’re looking to bring two more people back so I’m kind of happy about that," Kashouh noted.
With just 11 employees out of their original staff of 32 workers and no official reopening date in place - he said even when they can open their doors for dine-in again - he can't afford a full payroll.
"Most likely I’m thinking it’s going to be projected at a 25 percent capacity which is fine start slow make sure to keep people away from each other more than 6 feet at a social distance and I think it’s gonna be more on the people side, they rather do a takeout," Kashouh explained.
He said the restaurant has a plan in place for when they can open again so they can be ready for a possible last-minute decision.
