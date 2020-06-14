SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- With phase two well underway in Massachusetts, restaurants have been enjoying having customers back for outdoor dining, but one local restaurant is experiencing their first few days back open.
Max’s Tavern officially opened their patio on Friday, while phase two began on June 8.
The general manager, John Thomas told Western Mass News they needed more time to prepare for customers again.
This is the first official weekend Max’s Tavern has seated customers again and Thomas said they have seen large crowds excited to dine again.
"Friday was excellent, we had great, great weather, an outpouring of support from the community," he said. "Everyone was happy to be out there enjoying the sun and the food on the patio, and cocktails, it was a great great time."
He also said their biggest challenge has been finding enough of their staff members who can come back to work.
Thomas told us the restaurant may be looking to hire new employees soon and they are hoping as the weather continues to get warmer that more customers will continue to come out.
