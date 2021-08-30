SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News spoke to a local restaurant owner who has close ties to those impacted in Louisiana.
We spoke to the owner of Cajun on the Go. He said for many years, he has traveled back and forth to Louisiana to visit close friends. On Monday, he is checking in on everyone to make sure they are safe.
“I checked in on everyone I know in Louisiana,” Wayne Hooker said.
Hooker is the owner of Cajun on the Go in Springfield. He said Louisiana has a special place in his heart.
“I know what they are going through down there,” Hooker said.
On Sunday, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina hit in the same area leaving widespread devastation in its path.
“I'm optimistic that they are much, much better off than Katrina,” Hooker said.
During that catastrophic 2005 disaster, Hooker said he reached out to many of his close friends on the Gulf Coast and did what he could to help them out.
“When Katrina hit, they couldn’t even get to the bank, so I called Walmart and just bought 2,000 worth of gift cards, and they can just pick them at Walmart and shop,” Hooker said.
On Monday, he checked in with those same friends who he considers family through Facebook’s crisis response to make sure they are safe.
“You can ask them, just checking, just checking in, and then they can check back, everything is fine. I'm doing alright without making phone calls,” Hooker said.
He said the group and their southern cooking has helped inspire many flavors and dishes at his restaurant.
“I go down there, they will take me out to eat somewhere and say oh we got to go here, or just being in the kitchen, and somebody is cooking here, or somebody is cooking there,” Hooker said.
Hooker said he is waiting to get more details on what resources he can send to help out his friends.
