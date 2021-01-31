WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The big game is only a week away, and for the first time, restaurants are adjusting for smaller crowds due to coronavirus restrictions.
Western Mass News checked in with 7B’s Bar and Grill and has details on how they’re preparing.
Bill Boisseau, the owner of 7B’s Bar and Grill in Westfield, said it's been an unbelievable year for business amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have great patrons, and they’ve been supporting us, and we’re getting through it,” Boisseau said.
With the big game just a week away, he said their biggest source of revenue will be take-out orders.
“We used to be full in house people, but people are nervous,” Boisseau explained.
Boisseau will finalize the game day food platter by Tuesday but said calls have already started coming in.
He added in what's going to be on the menu.
“We’ve got some different dips that we are preparing for, and then we might make up some side sandwiches to-go also,” Boisseau said.
He is encouraging everyone to place their orders by Thursday, but will also offer options on Sunday.
“We’ll still offer a different platter in-house, and again we’re going to give a small list to people that want to call in their order. Check our page and see what we’re offering,” Boisseau said.
Boisseau said he is thankful Governor Charlie Baker extended hours of operation for restaurants ahead of the big game.
“We would have been closing at 9:30 p.m., everybody out the door by 10 p.m.,” Boisseau added.
