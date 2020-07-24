SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Friday, Boston Red Sox fans could now say, play ball! Their season opener is home tonight. It’s the moment baseball fans have been waiting forever since the pandemic first began, and bay state restaurants are gearing up for a night of America's past time.
Christoper’s Tavern is expecting a big turnout, and they have precautions in place so you can enjoy the game while socially distancing.
The Boston Red Sox’s home opener may not be exactly normal, as fans are not allowed inside Fenway Park due to coronavirus restrictions. So players won’t hear fans cheering them on, and extra seating areas beyond the dugouts will ensure social distancing.
Over at Christopher's Tavern, they don’t want fans to be disappointed, but they hope people will come there to watch the game.
“We’re pretty pumped up for it. It’s going to be a great night. We’re hoping to bring in a bunch of people here. It’s going to be a sweet opening day," said the manager at Christopher's Tavern, Sean Geanghan.
Employees and customers will be following state guidelines when it comes to safety and social distancing.
"We’ve actually measured out six feet between each table, and we’ve also put up safety Plexiglas," he said. "Which means [with] the tables, we can’t get six feet in-between, but we’re keeping the parties to six people maximum.”
Geanghan said the public can come in, order food and drinks, and stay as long as they want.
"We don’t have a time limit here. So we have plenty of tables. So we’re hoping to have anybody come in and watch the whole game if they want," Geanghan noted.
Geanghan said they're staffed for a busy night.
“Since it’s a Friday night, we’ll have three bartenders slash servers on. They’ll rotate and go around the restaurant as is," he said.
The Boston Red Sox game starts at 7:30 tonight as they face off against the Baltimore Orioles.
