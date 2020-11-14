SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and one local restaurant has changed its Thanksgiving take-out menu to cater to smaller dinner gatherings.
“People are not going out like they have in the past,” said Peter Rosskothen, owner of the Log Cabin and the Delaney House.
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and with the coronavirus pandemic in full swing, some restaurant owners are changing their holiday menus to adjust to the times.
Rosskothen said this year is very different from years past. The venues will only host a third of its normal capacity for thanksgiving dinner.
“It's a sit-down and not a buffet so that's a big difference, tables are six to 10 feet apart,” he said.
So far, the Delaney House is booked solid, and the Log Cabin has limited availability.
Rosskothen said he's also changed the take-out menu to accommodate smaller dinner gatherings.
“The biggest change is we are doing a smaller to-go packet because we are seeing what's happening and there's going to be a lot of people that are in a small group or smaller group than in the past,” he said.
The smaller take-out dinners are catered for a party of six. Rosskothen said they are extremely popular at the moment.
“We’re taking orders all the way until Tuesday before Thanksgiving,” he said.
Western Mass News spoke to local residents. Some said they are limiting their holiday dinners to only their immediate household to reduce the risk of COVID-19.
One Chicopee resident said his family always celebrates in a small group, and this year that number plays a pivotal role.
“It's the same amount all the time. It just happens to be under 10,” Chicopee resident Ray Zanoli said.
