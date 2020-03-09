SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One restaurant owner in Springfield has coronavirus or COVID-19 on his mind.
Western Mass News spoke to the owner, Nadim Kashouh at his downtown Mediterranean grill, to get answers and see how he is providing a clean and safe environment for his employees and customers.
"It's a major epidemic and I want to make sure it stays out of my restaurant. I want to make sure my employees, my staff, my customers, all stay healthy," Kashouh said.
Kashouh, the owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill is going above and beyond to create a clean environment for his customers and employees.
"We got a better sanitizer, we are installing a new hand sanitizer station upstairs, downstairs, in the kitchen. I'm almost ready to put one in my office. But we want to make sure we stay corona free and corona safe area," Kashouh explained.
Taking no chances, Kashouh told Western Mass News he bought
Swell, a ready to use sanitizer spray, which employees are using to wipe down surfaces...including menus.
Kashouh told us he is also adding additional hand sanitizers to the restaurant.
“We have two, and we are adding two more and that will cover the whole restaurant and downstairs as well," Kashouh said.
As coronavirus concerns continue to grow, a shortage of hand sanitizer has been reported Kashouh said he will do what he can do ensure his restaurant is stocked.
“I just called my guy today, I said I need some hand sanitizer. He said I don't know, let me see what I can do, but it's tough you know, you can’t find it on the shelves anywhere, any market, on a retail level. So I think it's also going to happen on the wholesale level, but we will make sure we get it," Kashouh explained.
And as the coronavirus affects the economy, including Monday morning's stock market plunge, Kashouh said he has not seen any impact on his business.
“We fear we have not seen a downfall, there's a couple on incidents, a couple of cases around here. Luckily, as of right now, I haven't seen any impact. I know the market got affected a little bit," Kashouh noted.
Kashouh said at this moment he will continue to run normal business hours and hopes to have the patio open with the nice warm weather.
