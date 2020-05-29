EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker announced new information today on the state's phase two reopening plan - giving many restaurant owners some good news and the green light to start preparing to open their doors.
One local restaurant owner told Western Mass News they have been speculating about new regulations for reopening, but finally with some new direction today - they will be ready to reopen soon.
"It’s exciting and we’re taking it a minute and a second at a time," said Center Square Grill's owner William Collins.
The governor announced on Friday news people in the restaurant industry have been waiting to hear - when and how they can open their doors again.
"We’re excited at the opportunity to be able to reopen. It’s been a few months now and to lose your business when you’re at the height of your best year is a tough, tough hit," Collins said.
Under phase two of the state’s reopening plan - restaurants are allowed to open for outdoor dining with indoor dining allowed later in phase two.
Collins told Western Mass News that he has been preparing for all possibilities for what regulations will be in place to reopen.
"I’ve been monitoring what bordering states are doing and dining to see what some other businesses are doing. I take this very seriously," Collins noted.
While many restaurants around the state begin to expand or start, outdoor dining to adhere to the regulations - Town Clerk for East Longmeadow Jeanne Quaglietti told Western Mass News over the phone that the logistics are complex.
"They want to probably put up tents. Maybe that will take up parking spaces. So how is that going to affect local businesses and capacity and I know that people are doing sidewalk dining but then you get into town property," Quaglietti said.
She said there is a state bill in the works granting temporary liquor licensing for outdoor dining - helping businesses get back on their feet faster...something East Longmeadow officials are hoping to see.
"The Town of East Longmeadow has a lot of restaurants in town it’s a viable part of the town. They’ve been hard-hit it’s been very difficult for restaurant owners for residents for everyone," Quaglietti said.
But with more clarity on a reopening plan - Collins told us it's exciting to start prepping.
"We’re going to work 24 hours a day for the moment we’re ready to begin so we can come back better than ever," Collins explained.
Officials are anticipating a June 8 will be the start day for phase two - they'll make the final call on June 6.
