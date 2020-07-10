SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some restaurants have been seeing more and more guests not showing up for their reservation times, with coronavirus restrictions and limited capacity in establishments, the no shows are hurting business.
A local restaurant owner told Western Mass News that they are relying on reservations now more than ever, and the chances of getting no shows today are much higher.
"If you don’t show up without telling us, we can’t use that table for another guest," said Max's Tavern's general managing partner John Thomas.
Thomas told Western Mass News that recently, reservation no shows have been impacting the restaurant.
"It hurts the business because we rely on the reservations now more than ever," he said. We've done a lot to have the ability to seat guests in a safe environment. For the things that we have done and to make sure that we have the reservations in the building to take care of the guests that have the reservations."
He said with coronavirus regulations in place, including a reduced capacity, it's more difficult to fill a table last second.
"We can’t have lines of people waiting outside, like in a grocery store for a reservation. It just can’t happen, so we rely on the reservations and hopefully for the dining room," Thomas explained.
Thomas said they use an online reservation system that makes it easier for people to opt-out of their dining plans.
"If they want to cancel or if they need to cancel, they can just text us when they can't do it themselves online," he said. "So it doesn’t eliminate the reservation cancellation, but it helps it certainly."
But he also said with the predicted storm on Friday, he wouldn't be surprised if they are waiting for guests that never come.
"Chances of us getting no-shows today is going to be a lot more because of the weather. We have a little bit of rain coming to some storm, and it’s going to be hard to feel the dining room, but without the patio, and making sure we have enough tables and reservations for people coming in is necessary," Thomas said.
Max's Tavern has also installed Plexiglas on their tables to help keep guests safe.
