SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local businesses here in western Mass are beginning to feel the impact of the coronavirus as customer patterns now change.
We visited Red Rose tonight and tables were filled, but the pizzeria tells us they're not sure how long it will last.
"Obviously coronavirus is a huge concern for customers right now," Rita Caputo, manager of Red Rose Pizzeria in Springfield, tells us.
Red Rose is still busy on a Thursday night, but they're expecting things to change.
"I think we're going to feel the effect soon, because they started cancelling events at the MassMutual Center," stated Caputo.
Rita telling Western Mass News they're anticipating less foot traffic in the coming weeks as more events are cancelled due to growing fears of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Once it's all said and done and the events come back in the area, you recoup as much as you can you, never recoup 100%," continued Caputo.
She says they're noticing customer patterns already changing.
"We've seen a huge increase in takeout. I'm going to say the increase has been probably a good 25%," says Caputo.
In the last week and a half, takeout wait times doubling from thirty minutes to now at least an hour.
"We attribute that to the coronavirus. People don't want to come out," added Caputo.
At this time, Red Rose doesn't deliver, but they say it's something they will consider if business gets to that point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.