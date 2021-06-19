CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sports gambling may be coming to Massachusetts in the near future. The item is back on the state’s legislature agenda, but not everybody is all in.
Western Mass News is getting answers on how one local restaurant owner is speaking out to help small businesses like his own.
Rumbleseat Bar & Grille is one of the popular sports bars in the area. We spoke with owner Bill Stetson about the 19 sports wagering bills on the table. He said, after a down year, all he’s asking for is a seat at the table.
“It’s either going to hurt us or help us; there’s no ambiguity there. If they don’t include the restaurants and the brick-and-mortar licensing, they’re going to hurt every single business that’s already been hurt by COVID,“ Stetson said.
Stetson is fighting for small businesses, and restaurants like his own as Massachusetts looks to join over 20 other states offering legalized sports betting.
On Wednesday, Stetson joined local elected officials at the Massachusetts legislature’s Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies.
A formal statement from the Massachusetts Restaurant Association reads, in part, quote, “Authorizing individual bars and restaurants would allow small businesses the ability to attract and retain patrons who may have been lost to other gaming establishments, especially in western Mass.”
He added the proximity to a casino like MGM would affect his restaurant.
“It would hurt. anyone within 20 miles of MGM would be really hurt by this,” Stetson said.
But he said there is a way to help restaurants, rather than having to place bets through a sportsbook at one of the state's three casinos, customers could place wagers at kiosks at the establishments they’re already attending.
“Even if we’re tethered to MGM or DraftKings, we understand that we’re gonna have to partner up with one of those guys, but we just want to have an outlet,” Stetson explained.
For Rumbleseat, as well as tens of thousands of other restaurants, they’re all in this together.
“There’s 20,000 restaurant licenses in the state let’s get into all of them let’s make this as profitable as we can for taxpayers,” Stetson said.
Stetson tells Western Mass News local officials including State Representatives Gomez and Vilas are in support of his proposal.
We reached out to MGM, who did not choose to comment on the matter.
