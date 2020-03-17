SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is the first-day restaurants are only allowed to do take-out and delivery orders instead of dining in.
This is a call by Governor Charlie Baker to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Western Mass News spoke with some local restaurant owners, including Desmond Mills, co-owner of Wing Madness & Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim's Downtown Mediterranean Grill about the decline of in-house customers hurting business.
They told Western Mass News they're trying to survive with having customers eating at home.
Mills owns wing madness with two of his brothers and with the new restaurant restrictions, it's a tough time for the three brothers.
"Business today is not really good. A lot of people with the pandemic going on. A lot of people are scared to come out. A lot of people buy a lot of food in the supermarket. They stay home and eat and all that stuff," Mills noted.
Mills believes day one is a rough start, but he thinks as time goes on people will feel safe to come out.
"People are a little leary right now. But as the days go by, people are going to adjust, and they're going to realize that hey life still goes on. People are still going to eat," Mills explained.
Over at Nadim's Downtown Mediterranean Grill, they tried delivery for the first time today, but it was a slow start.
Kashouh thinks more people will ask for food to their doors in the coming days.
"I'm not going to lie to you. It wasn't that great. We had two orders that have gone out. But this is our first day. I think in the long run, for during the duration of the 20 days that we're not allowed to have anyone dining in, it's going to be good," Kashouh explained.
But Kashouh said online sales were through the roof.
"Busy. The lunch was busy. Dinner, again, people there's a lot on their minds. I don't know if they don't want to deal with cooking, going shopping, the hustle and bustle," Kashouh noted.
Both of the restaurants are closing earlier than usual. This is all due to slower traffic.
