LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- During so many changes statewide on what's open and what's not during the COVID-19 crisis, many local restaurants and markets continue to promote their take-out, delivery, and curbside business to keep their doors open.
Western Mass News gets answers to questions many are asking: Is take out safe and can the virus be transmitted even through things like packaging or the food itself?
The folks at Delaney Market in Longmeadow are happy to be open...by now!
Ready-made entrees to cook at home are their bread and butter.
During the coronavirus pandemic, owner Peter Rosskothen told Western Mass News, their business model has expanded.
"The biggest adjustment is that we're doing an awful lot of delivery so anybody that wants something delivered and we're doing a lot of curbsides. So if someone doesn't want to get out of the car, call us, we do the transaction online and then we just run it out to the car when they get here," Rosskothen explained.
Even delivering several hundred meals to home depot...
"Yeah, we stumbled on this out of nowhere, it started a few days ago. Today, I delivered 3 home depots. The home depot stores are buying meals for their employees," Rosskothen said.
He said some customers ask, is takeout safe.
"People ask...they ask. We're sticking with the story from the CDC that hot food is safe, it kills the virus so if you heat something you shouldn't have any worries," Rosskothen noted.
What does the CDC say?
Here are a few answers to the CDC's frequently asked questions:
Question: Can I get sick from touching food or food packaging, if the coronavirus was present on it?
Answer: There is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19.
Question: Can I get COVID-19 from a worker handling my food?
Answer: Same as question one...no evidence.
The CDC does say...anyone handling, preparing and serving food should always follow safe food handling procedures.
"We're sanitizing every few minutes, we're washing our hands all the time, we're using masks for preparation. So we're doing everything we're being told is the right thing to do to produce safely," Rosskothen explained.
Rosskothen said they are doing everything they can to keep customers safe and coming in.
"Me and my peers, all the restaurants are trying to do the right thing and stay alive while we go through this so support us please," Rosskothen said.
For those who still have concerns...experts said to pick up takeout with gloves, remove your food, and wash your hands before eating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.