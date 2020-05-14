SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Although states in the northeast are more or less coordinating their reopening plans - some states will open things before others.
Connecticut is expected to reopen patio dining for restaurants on May 20 and New Hampshire is slated to do the same on the 18.
Whether or not Massachusetts will announce similar protocols on restaurants come Monday - is still unknown.
The waiting continues for business owners in Massachusetts - as Governor Charlie Baker has said he will not announce which industries are in phase 1 before May 18.
Restaurants are expected to face heavy regulations upon reopening...which workers will have to comply with before they can start serving guests in any capacity.
In Massachusetts - it’s unclear whether restaurants will be able to even partially open on May 18 - when the state’s advisory board will present their reopening guidelines.
Many restaurant owners are chomping at the bit to resume some semblance of normalcy.
100 restaurant professionals signed a letter to the governor, asking him to partially reopen restaurants on May 19.
In Connecticut, restaurants are expected to start serving guests again on the 20...
"They’re opening up the patios or the availability to open up the patios with restrictions on what we have to do to make sure that we are compliant with the governor's regulations," said the general manager of Max's Tavern, John Thomas.
Western Mass News spoke over the phone with Thomas, the general manager of Max’s Tavern in Springfield.
That restaurant is owned by a larger company, with locations throughout Massachusetts, Florida, and Connecticut.
Thomas said it has been easier for the Connecticut locations to prepare for a May 20 patio dining reopening that meets their governor’s standards...
"It’s very helpful to know in advance - it’s a pretty comprehensive list of things that you have to do and for good reason. We want to make sure that we are as safe as possible," Thomas explained.
Not knowing what the bay state’s return to outdoor dining will entail, Thomas told Western Mass News they are doing what they can to prepare based on Connecticut's guidelines.
He also said that although Massachusetts may reopen later than Connecticut, he doesn’t think it will drive too many people away from their favorite western Mass take out spots.
"I think people will go down to eat in Connecticut, yes. I don’t think it’s going to hurt Massachusetts restaurants. We’re all closed right now unless we’re doing takeout, but I think that the capacities that they’re opening with are so low, that there’s gonna be more people than there are seat restaurants if I had to guess," Thomas noted.
Thomas told us his main concern is ensuring the safety of both staff and customers - to instill confidence that restaurants won't be a health hazard.
