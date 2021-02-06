SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's just one day out from the big game, where former New England Patriots legend Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the reigning defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. While the coronavirus pandemic has impacted many local businesses in the area, it's not stopping certain restaurants from having their big day.
Western Mass News spoke with local businesses in the area, including Rumbleseat Bar & Grille, who said their phone lines are constantly ringing off the hook, as many people are gearing up for the big game on Sunday.
"The volume we're doing is crazy for tomorrow, definitely the biggest day of the year for us," said Hangar of Agawam's general manager Joe Buckley.
Phones are ringing off the hook for many local businesses in western Mass. The big game for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs, on Sunday, many are craving the go-to football food.
"Tomorrow, it'll be 2,000 or 3,000 wings for sure," said Rumbleseat Bar & Grille's owner Billy Stetson.
While the coronavirus pandemic has forced all businesses to limit their indoor capacity to 25 percent, both the Hangar and Rumbleseat are noticing it hasn't turned customers away from coming by.
"Take-out is crazy busy. I think for the Super Bowl, more people are staying at their house, especially with the pandemic right now," Buckley said. "A lot of orders are usually huge orders, but we see a lot of small orders. I think people are responsible right now, not hosting these huge Super Bowl parties."
"For us, we've been busy for take-out. We shut it down sometimes during the day when we're too busy when our kitchen can't keep up with the inside and out," Stetson added.
But the wing spots aren't the only busy places gearing up for Sunday's showdown. Agawam's Nutrition First is also welcoming the chaos with their specialty drinks.
"We have our two quarterbacks, of course, we have "The GOAT," and we also have "The Mahomes." You got to pick and choose which one you want, or maybe one of each," said Agawam's Nutrition First owner Michelle Fairman.
Fairman told Western Mass News that's not all they have going on.
"We'll have some special promotions going on tomorrow, just some fun games with the customers. Even though we are curbside, we can't have everyone here, but going to have some fun games with the customers. We'll see how many [of] "The GOAT" [drinks] we sell or, "Mahomes" we sell tomorrow."
Though this year has been challenging for each business, to say the least, all can agree, they're pumped to make ends meet and bring their A-game.
"There's been a lot of loopholes we've had to go through, but we're very fortunate to be here," Buckley noted. "A lot of restaurants have not been as fortunate."
If you feel like you're missing out on watching the big game with a crowd this year, Western Mass News will be hosting a Zoom watch party this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. and again after the half-time show.
