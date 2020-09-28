SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New coronavirus guidelines are now in place for restaurants across the state allowing more people at a table and opening bar spaces to diners.
Monday, Western Mass News stopped by a couple of other restaurants in western Mass where customers were enjoying the changes.
Eating out just got a whole lot better for people in Massachusetts during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s good. It’s like things are kind of getting back to normal,” restaurant-goer Kristy Laielli said.
Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker’s new regulations for restaurants kicked in.
For the first time since the pandemic, customers can enjoy their food by sitting at the bar while being socially distanced.
Western Mass News stopped by the Center Square Grill in East Longmeadow where they're making sure their customers stay safe.
“We put a plexiglass divider just on all of our bar seating,” said Kristen Michonski, service manager at the restaurant. “There is a little slot of the bartender to out the drinks on under there and all the entries.”
The other new regulation expands how many people can sit at a table -- now 10 up from the previous six.
Western Mass News also checked in with Max's Tavern in Springfield.
General Manager John Thomas said this will be a big relief for customers who won’t have to split up.
“We have a lot of guests that want parties larger than six people at a table so that’s a welcome sight,” he said.
President and CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurants Association said they have been asking the governor for more people to be able to sit at a table for safety reasons, and this is a step in the right direction.
“We had an awful lot of people in families where they are seven, eight, nine, 10 people in the family,” they said. “We are having to put them in two different tables in the restaurant and then they get up and down and walk in between each other six feet apart because they think they know each other and they don’t have masks on.”
These new guidelines do not change capacity limits, and standing around drinking at the bar is still not allowed.
