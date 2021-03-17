AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While the St. Patrick's holiday looks different now for the second year in a row, restaurants are still welcoming diners this year to safely observe the celebration.
As we know, some restrictions have been lifted, but there are several restaurants still have to follow and Murphy's Pub in Agawam told us they are strictly enforcing them today so diners can enjoy some Irish traditions.
Everyone does have to wear a mask in common areas. You'll also notice barriers at the bar in between tables and no more than six people are allowed at a table.
“It's going to be a different St. Patty's Day for sure. It's not going to be like year’s past where people are crammed in. We're focused more on getting people seated, serving food, and having drinks, but I still think it's going to be a great time,” said Tom Murphy, owner and managing partner at Murphy’s Pub.
Another rule: you have to order food, but Murphy said he doesn't expect that to be a problem today and knows just what diners will be ordering
“Some great corned beef. It's our signature dish,” Murphy noted.
He said they're also doing to-go orders for those who aren't ready to dine in just yet.
