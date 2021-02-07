EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News checked in with local restaurants to see how they're handling the big game rush.
Nothing says watching the big game like munching on your favorite food, and that's what many people did on Sunday.
"About 7,500 bone-in wings were sold today and boneless about 1,600 pounds, so it was a good day for us," said Hangar of Agawam general manager Joe Buckley.
He told Western Mass News surprisingly, the snow made their jobs easier.
Customers in Agawam started ordering their take-out ahead of time.
"It went great. It was nuts, but that’s what was expected for the Super Bowl, but the staff was amazing, and the customers were amazing," Buckley added.
Western Mass News also headed to Villa Napoletana in East Longmeadow. The general manager there said its been a busy night, but the snow did have an impact.
"I think it impacted a little inside the restaurant, but our to-go is doing incredible, as you can see. Our phones are ringing off the hook tonight," said Villa Napoletana's general manager Karen West.
West said although business Sunday night went well, it's important to support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think it’s important to remember the local businesses," she added. "It’s important to support your local businesses."
