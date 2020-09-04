SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As cooler weather approaches, many local restaurant owners are looking for ways to extend their outdoor dining options
But it is not as easy as putting out a patio heater.
At Center Square Grill in East Longmeadow, Owner Bill Collins said the town-approved extended outdoor seating area has been a saving grace.
“For us, if we didn't have these 100 seats outside, I don't know that Center Square Grill would be a viable option coming out of COVID due to the scale of the rent and staff that we have,” he said.
He said al fresco dining continues to be a huge hit even now that indoor dining is allowed.
“Outdoor dining has been fantastic,” he said. “We've had our capacity full most of the time. We're nervous to lose it this fall, but we're taking it a day at a time and staying as positive as we can be.”
They are keeping fingers crossed that mother nature cooperates.
“We're going to prolong the season as much as possible using heaters and maybe a couple of curtains,” he said.
A town over in Longmeadow, the same story is in Posto Italian.
Along with their outdoor patio, they've extended seating options to a tent in the parking lot.
“Outdoor dining's been at least 60% of our revenue at this point,” said Ralph Santaniello, owner Posto Italian.
Santaniello owns Posto, Vinted Wine Bar and Kitchen in West Hartford, Conn. and the Federal in Agawam, which he says has had tremendous success with their new-this-summer outdoor lawn dining.
He said they're getting prepared to stay outside as long as possible.
“The first part is to extend the outdoor patio and outdoor spaces,” he said. “Whether that means some sort of heating the tent, patio heaters, enclosing them, whatever we can do safely.”
That includes working with the town, and the Fire Department since re-opening began.
“Many local restaurants and businesses reached out to us and other town departments to see what they needed to do to re-open safely and successfully,” said Lt. Carl Viera of the Longmeadow Fire Department.
Viera said they are working closely with many local businesses to make sure they can remain open safely into the fall.
“Patio heaters and tents are an important part of reopening especially for businesses,” he said. “There are a decent amount of safety guidelines that go along with doing that.”
At Posto, they're taking it a day at a time.
“You know, I've been telling people that the five-year plan turned into a five-minute plan, so we're just going to roll with what we've got,” Santaniello said.
Most expanded outdoor seating areas and tent permits in restaurants throughout the Bay State are set to expire Nov. 1, however, many cities and towns, including Agawam whose mayor Western Mass News checked in with Friday, said they hope to extend that time period through December.
