SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Restaurants are stuck between a rock and a hard place as the state reopens.
While they want to see their customers again, it comes at a high cost getting up to code with COVID-19 regulations and making sure all stay safe.
Now, when you walk through the doors of Frontera Grill, you can stay awhile as indoor dining is back.
When our Western Mass News cameras were rolling, plenty were taking advantage of this way of eating . Diners are spaced out and some areas are even blocked off to keep with capacity limits.
Throughout the restaurant, there are reminders to wear a mask, as well as plexiglass barriers.
There’s even touchless menus you access right from the phone.
“It avoids people handing out menus. If you don’t have a phone with you, we give you a paper menu and we throw it right out,” said Federico Mendiola, owner of Frontera Grill.
Mendiola owns all three Frontera locations. He said they've evolved with each regulation - from takeout to indoor - and never closed, but that’s come at a cost.
“The governor says you have to do X, Y, Z and you have to do it…It’s very painful for a business to only be doing a small portion of sales when you’re used to having more of the market share…We lost a lot of employees,” Mendiola noted.
Gloomy times indeed, but Mendiola said what’s been a ray of light is the sun out on the patio.
“We only get so many days in New England that are sunny,” Mendiola added.
Our cameras showed that most of the tables in the expanded seating outdoors were full. Our lenses also captured smiles and laughter...good times between loved ones.
“They come in and have a good meal. People who are hesitant not knowing how it’s going to work with COVID, they come in and see the steps we’ve taking, tables separated, steps to be safe. We take that seriously, we don’t want to see anyone get ill,” Mendiola added.
