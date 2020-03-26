SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One of the hardest-hit industries of the coronavirus pandemic is the restaurant business.
However several local restaurants are hoping to change that this weekend.
After Governor Baker ordered restaurants and bars to close dine-in services, local businesses are now getting creative in ways they can attract customers as many people like myself hunker down.
Andy Yee has been in the restaurant business for 55 years, in a Facetime with Western Mass News he said he never thought he'd see the day where he'd have to let his employees go, but even the takeout business right now is slow.
"It's not up to par, people are a little frightened out there," Yee said.
Now his restaurant group, The Bean are teaming up with other local restaurants to offer an incentive to customers to increase business.
"Every $100 gift card you purchase we're giving you a $20 bonus that doesn't expire," Yee said.
Yee said it's their way of saying thank you to their loyal customers who they look forward to serving when their restaurant doors open again.
"We do live in a small world in western Mass and we're a small little industry that protects each other," Yee explained.
Those gift cards can be purchased online, click here for a direct link and a full list of participating restaurants.
