SPRINGFIELD/EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Restaurant owners across the state and here in western Mass are scrambling today, one day after Governor Baker's announcement banning all bars and restaurants from serving food and drinks on site.
The ban begins tomorrow, and it does, however, allow takeout and delivery services.
Western Mass News spoke with what local restaurateurs are doing to keep the doors open and to keep employees paychecks coming for as long as possible as we all try to deal with daily changes and restrictions.
At Nadim's Mediterranean Restaurant and Grill on Main street in Springfield shows an unusual lunchtime crowd.
Owner Nadim Kashouh told Western Mass News, Governor Baker's ban on bars and restaurants wasn't exactly a surprise...however...
"Honestly you don't know how to think, you don't know which way to go, your mind is in so many directions," Kashouh explained.
He said his employees are his first concern.
"What are we going to do with my staff, keep in mind they've been with me for many years, 6, 7, 8, this is my family. So you're not only worried about your business you're worried about how they're going to make a living and pay their bills," Kashouh explained.
Beginning Tuesday, the start of the ban...he said he is shifting his business model.
"Luckily for me, I have a takeout business and this is the angle that I'm going with and I'm going to increase that," Kashouh said.
And for the first time...
"We never offered delivery and this is something that we will start," Kashouh explained.
Andy Yee owns 14 restaurants throughout western Mass including the Student Prince and the Fort in Springfield...many with business partners including Peter Picknelly of Peter Pan bus lines.
"I just want to let the community know that we're open for business," Yee said.
He too said where possible, he will switch the focus to take-out...to try and retain as many employees as possible.
"Our employees are the most important assets to our company, we are mindful to them and there will be some decisions made that won't be pleasing but in light of what's going on we'll monitor it every step of the way and keep things in place to the best of our ability," Yee explained.
Back at Nadim's...Kashouh is confident brighter days are ahead.
"I have been through a lot, I've been in this country for 30 years and been through some tough ones but this will pass.," Kashouh said.
Western Mass News also spoke to the owner of Center Square Grill in East Longmeadow.
He too is shifting to take-out at least for a time.
The ban on bars and restaurants is scheduled to last until April 7th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.