SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – As COVID-19 continues to spread across the state, workers who test positive are staying home, impacting staffing for local businesses.
Max's Tavern in Springfield had to close Tuesday and Wednesday because there were too many staff members out with the virus. Local businesses are following CDC protocols, but each has their own rules for when an employee can return.
“Staffing issues we had in the past were exacerbated by the fact that now, we have four or five people that are out in quarantine,” said John Thomas, General Manager of Max’s Tavern.
Thomas told Western Mass News that about five line cooks and one server are isolating at home.
“We had enough people in quarantine,” he said. “It ended up being not the right thing to do to stay open. We couldn’t take care of our guests the way we want to take care of them.”
Thomas said that the restaurant is following CDC protocols and workers can return once they have fulfilled their quarantine, but the uptick in cases has been difficult on the business and the staff.
“That’s the worst thing in the world, not only for the guests coming in the door enjoying a nice dinner, but the people that can’t come into work,” Thomas explained. “It’s hurting the small business which is me, but employees who can’t come to work and make their living.”
Also in Springfield, Nadim's Mediterranean Grill owner Nadim Kashouh said that any employee with COVID symptoms needs to stay home, and those who test positive need a negative PCR test to come back to work.
“At one point, I had two people out with COVID,” Kashouh told us. “They came back with a negative test, and at this point, we’re at full staff. We haven’t lost anyone.”
He said that at this point, he is not accepting at-home rapid tests for employees to return to work, and is grateful his staff has stayed mostly healthy so far this winter.
“We ask the staff to be fully masked, and we’ve kept up with sanitizing and cleaning, so I think that has something to do with us not losing people to COVID,” Kashouh said.
The state and CDC does not require a negative test to return to work.
Max's tavern is set to open again Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.