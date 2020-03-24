SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- So far its been about a week since restaurants started doing take out only, to lessen the spread of coronavirus.
Some local restaurants are closing earlier and experiencing a decline in sales.
Western Mass News spoke with Nadim's Mediterranean Restaurant and Grill last week when they just started take-out and delivery.
Owner of Nadim's, Nadim Kashouh told Western Mass News that with no one dining in, they're now closing even earlier.
"For taking out its been great. We've been busy for lunch. It dies between two and five. Then it picks back up again. We said we're going to open until 9 o'clock. But after 8 o'clock, nothing is happening, so we shut it down, and we go home," Kashouh explained.
Governor Charlie Baker is proposing a bill where restaurants can sell wine and beer to take out, but not everyone is on board with it.
"To be honest with you, I don't think we'll get any traction. For me, it's something I'm not even entertaining," Kashouh said.
But other restaurant owners, including Malkit Signh, owner of Panjabi Tadka think it will help with sales.
"Well, that would be nice. We have beer and wine. If he gets the customer take out or something, it would help increase the business," Signh said.
Signh said business has been slow and their sales are down 50%.
For them to survive they are going to need more take out orders
"Please come down, help us out while we only can do they take out. If you keep order us, hopefully, we stay in business. If not, we have to close," Signh noted.
Governor Baker has ordered all non-essential businesses to be closed for at least two weeks.
These restaurant owners hope they will be able to have customers dine-in again once that order is lifted.
