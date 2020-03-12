EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dining out during the coronavirus outbreak may not be on the menu for some, as many people try to keep a social distance.
However, the National Restaurant Industry reminds diners that the CDC says there is no evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted by food, and as one local restaurant owner tells us, establishments like his are doing everything in their power to keep their staff and their customers safe.
The calm before the storm at Center Square Grill in East Longmeadow.
Owner Bill Collins says staff are in early wiping down everything in sight.
"Just like many of the restaurants in the area, we are really trying to be ahead of the curve here and do our part to make sure we are doing everything for our employees and customers benefit," stated Collins.
Collins tells Western Mass News he understands the challenging times we're in as coronavirus fears grow, but wants to assure customers that additional measures are being taken for safety sake.
"We've installed new hand sanitizing stations. All employees are mandated to wear gloves," explained Collins.
Even, he says, every menu is wiped down multiple times a day, but Collins is now encouraging customers to skip the menu.
"Press that one button," said Collins.
And use their phones...
"We've put all of our menus on the landing page so if you come in the restaurant now and you don't want to take a traditional menu, which gets touched a couple hundred times a night and you want to go directly to this awesome online version of the menu that only you're touching on your phone, that's the safest way to go," continued Collins.
Specials menus will be recited.
The fewer touches, he says, the better.
So far, he has not seen a marked decrease in business, but does anticipate an increase in takeout orders.
"I would not be surprised if I see one soon, but as things go on, we'll certainly do what we need to do to reshape our business to stay relevant during these times," says Collins.
The main goal, from top to bottom, is to keep every utensil, every table top as sanitized as possible to help customers feel as safe as possible.
"In these times, it just makes sense to stay safe and do everything we can to stay healthy," added Collins.
The Food and Drug Administration says there have been no reports of COVID-19 being spread through food or food packaging.
