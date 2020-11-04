EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gun sales across the nation are at an all-time high. With 2020 still not over, sales have already surpassed the record set in 2016, and now a local gun shop is seeing a similar uptick.
The owner of R&M Gun Vault in East Longmeadow, Russ Cardano, told Western Mass News they saw an increase in firearm sales as the presidential election got closer.
Cardano also said there was also an uptick back when the coronavirus pandemic first started, but the increase expanded as people set out to cast their ballots.
"I imagine what is happening in the cities and towns around us, maybe not so much here in Massachusetts. If you watch the news in general, and we see the unrest with people, and I think a lot of people are just scared," he explained.
He also said customers are worried about Joe Biden’s talks to reduce firearm ownership in the U.S.
But although gun sales are skyrocketing, the demand is so high manufacturing hasn't produced enough inventory. One customer Western Mass News spoke with said he experienced this personally.
"I had a difficult time purchasing my first firearm, and I'm having a difficult time purchasing ammunition," said customer Andrew Moore.
At R&M Gun Vault, they said safety is a top priority. Customers are encouraged to get training before they make a purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.