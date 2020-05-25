AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Memorial Day services around the country are a bit different this year as most parades and celebrations are canceled due to the coronavirus.
That’s why there was a nationwide effort to play the sound “Taps'' right from home called “Taps Across America.”
Monday at 3 p.m., musicians and students were asked to play the sound “Taps” on their trumpets.
They could have done it on their driveways, porches, and lawns -- a creative way to keep the spirit of the holiday alive and remember those who have fallen.
Retired Agawam band director Gary Hart, did exactly that by playing “Taps” outside of his home in Feeding Hills.
“It’s my way of honoring those who served and those who passed away in the war,” Hart said. “I never served in the military, but it’s my way of honoring them.”
Not only is this an effort for fallen service members, but also for veterans who became victims of the coronavirus.
This is a way to honor them while social distancing.
