SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Western Mass News spoke to a local former judge who told us it would take anywhere from four days to a week and a half to hear a verdict on the trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.
“This is probably one of the most nationally watched trials that occurred in our country in many years,” Mary Hurley, retired district court judge, governor’s council for western Massachusetts said.
The jury is now in deliberations after a three-week trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.
“After sitting on the bench for 20 years I’ll tell you right now you never know what a juror is going to do,” Hurley said.
Mary Hurley told Western Mass News while deliberations have already begun it still may be awhile until there is a verdict.
“I would expect that this jury will be out for no less than four or five days and perhaps a week and a half,” Hurley said.
She said through her experience as an attorney and a judge she finds it significant prosecutors are charging Chauvin with manslaughter in addition to the murder charges.
“Because there’s a manslaughter charge as well it leads me to believe that the prosecution probably doesn’t believe that they’re going to be able to get a murder conviction,” Hurley said.
Hurley said she thought both prosecutors and defense presented their arguments well, leaving an enormous amount of testimony now in the hands of 12 jury members.
“Whatever the jurors decide I think it will be something that not everyone is happy with, that’s why some states are already requesting national guard members ahead of the verdict,” Hurley said.
Hurley said while she prays this never happens again, she also prays for peace in the streets regardless of the outcome.
“Think about what’s going on with COVID think about what’s going on with this trial and all the important issues that we have to deal with and that we can work together to resolve our differences and to make this a better place in which to live and work,” Hurley said.
Minnesota, Illinois and Washington, D.C. announced Monday they have requested National Guard members ahead of the verdict.
